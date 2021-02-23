Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Mar 23, 2021

Invitations

by Juan Alejandro Garcia
Published onMar 23, 2021
Invitations

Database example for invitations.

It should at least contain these fields:

Name

Cellphone

Email

User name (PubPub)

Mail status

Integration

Email status:

  • Not responding: the user has not responded to the invitation email

  • Responded: the user has already responded to the invitation email

  • Problem: the user has had a problem registering on the platform, etc.

  • Ready: you have already registered on the platform and sent your email

Integration

  • Not integrated: it is pending to include the user in the corresponding Pub or Community

  • Problem: the computer has had a problem finding the user

  • Done: the user is already added to the corresponding Pub or Community

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Proceso de revisión del Plan Estratégico de Nuevo León
Proceso de revisión del Plan Estratégico de Nuevo León
Published with