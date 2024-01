Contributions database

Indicador Tipología Condición

D Disagreement More than 5 disagreeing comments in the same place

T Textual Suggestions for changes to the text for reasons of semantics, spelling, etc.

T-A Textual + argument Suggestions for changes in the text for reasons of semantics, spelling, etc. + arguments why change it

A Argument Arguments based on theory and examples. They have a foundation that can be considered for analysis.